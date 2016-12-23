Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya files divorce petition in family court

Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya filed a divorce petition in a family court on December 23. Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya filed a divorce petition in a family court on December 23.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya today filed a divorce petition in a family court here. Soundarya and Ashwin Ramkumar tied the knot at a grand wedding ceremony in 2010 which was attended by the who’s who of the film, politics, and business world. They have a one-year-old son, Ved.

Claiming difference of opinion between them, a mutual consent divorce petition was filed in a family court. After reports about her troubled marriage came out in September, Soundarya confirmed that she has separated from her industrialist husband and said that divorce talks are on. “News about my marriage is true. We have been separated for over a year and divorce talks are on. I request all to respect my family’s privacy,” the Kochadaiiyaan director had tweeted in September. Soundarya is a graphic designer and filmmaker.

Earlier, Soundarya spoke about father Rajinikanth. “He is a very simple human being. He never forgot where he came from. As his children, my sister Aishwarya and I learnt this from him — to never forget our roots. With our dad, there are no two faces. What you see is what he is. Whether it’s a fan or a producer, he treats them all the same. He has been down to earth all his life. He will never change. We, as his children, try to emulate that trait of our dad, ” Soundarya told IANS.