Rajinikanth and Mammootty to join hands after 26 years?

Rajinikanth and Mammootty will reportedly collaborate for a Marathi film. Rajinikanth and Mammootty will reportedly collaborate for a Marathi film.

Rajinikanth and Mammootty appeared together on screen in Mani Rathnam’s Thalapathy 26 years ago. A much-celebrated movie, now it looks like the duo will be back again.

Thalapathi was an iconic movie for Tamil cinema. With two of the biggest actors from South Indian film industry joining hands together onscreen under the direction of Mani Rathnam, Thalapathi is a movie that is celebrated even years later. Now if reports are to be believed Rajinikanth and Mammootty will be joining hands again for a Marathi movie. According to a Mirror report, Rajinikanth and Mammootty will be making their debut together in Marathi. The film is titled Pasaayadan and will be helmed by debutante Deepak Bhave.

Deepal was the co-writer on Deepak Gawade’s Marathi drama Idak, which premiered at the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The project is being produced and presented by producer-politician Balkrishna Surve, who is said to have been instrumental in bringing Rajini on board.

Meanwhile there are also rumours that suggest that Mammootty might appear in a cameo in Rajini’s next Kaala. Helmed by director Pa.Ranjith, the film feature Rajini as a Mumbai-based don. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Sakshi Agarwal.

Apart from Kaala, Rajini is also working on Shankar’s 2.0. The second-most expensive film in Asia, 2.0 also features Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The film has music by Mozart of Madras AR Rahman. Shot directly in 3D technology, the film is one of the most-awaited projects in Indian cinema.

Mammootty also has his hands busy with multiple projects such as Bilal and Masterpiece in the pipeline.

