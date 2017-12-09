Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 producers may sue popular Hollywood studio for ‘cheating’

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is touted to be India’s costliest film till date. Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is touted to be India’s costliest film till date.

The release of Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0, co-starring Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, was postponed from January to April due to post-production reasons. The delay had upset the producers in the Telugu film industry, who had also planned to release their respective films in April, targeting summer holidays.

According to a media report, a popular VFX studio failed to complete the work within the promised date, forcing the producers to postpone 2.0. “The VFX delivery has been gravely defaulted by a US company that took on the task of doing the entire special effects of our film. So, we had to pull out 1000 shots from the film and send it off to 10 different VFX companies, 100 shots to each! This meant a great deal of criminal delay. In fact, I will tell you the truth, they’ve cheated us and we’re now planning to take elaborate legal action against them,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to the Lyca Productions, which is bankrolling the mega-budget sci-fi project.

The filmmakers reportedly are of the opinion that the Hollywood special effect studio in question had deliberately tried to “sabotage” the project by failing to deliver on time as per the contract. The producers had reportedly paid 90 percent of the payment up front to the studio, which is now said to have declared bankruptcy.

The release date of 2.0 has been changed twice. First, it was announced as a Diwali release but pushed to Republic Day week, citing post-production reasons. Recently, the makers announced that it will open in theaters in April.

2.0, which is touted to be India’s costliest film to date, has music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and will be releasing in 3D.

