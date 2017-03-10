Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar 2.0: Shankar says film close to wrap, a song left to shoot

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 might release around Diwali this year. Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 might release around Diwali this year.

With just one song and some patch work left for shooting, megastar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is near completion. The director of the movie Shankar broke the news regarding the same on his social media account. Sharing a picture with the 2.0 team on his Twitter handle, Shankar wrote, “With my team after finishing a major scene of #2.0. One song and some patch works are only the balance.” After wrapping up the shoot, the film crew will dedicate about seven months for the VFX work.

The remaining song, according to a source, will be shot on Rajinikanth and actress Amy Jackson next month. 2.0 is being made at a budget of Rs 350 crore and Lyca Productions is bankrolling the film, which will simultaneously be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The makers have reportedly planned a Diwali release for the magnum opus film.

Check out Shankar’s tweet here:

With my team after finishing a major scene of #2.0 . One song and some patch works are only the balance pic.twitter.com/SG6o1nLUW4 — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) March 9, 2017

At the launch of his upcoming film, south superstar Rajinikanth praised Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar saying,“To work with Shankar is difficult. He is a perfectionist. That is why he is one of the biggest directors. This picture as 3D is a different experience. But the truth is Akshay Kumar is the hero.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

The film features Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson playing the lead roles and Akshay Kumar playing the villain as a crazy doctor. The film also has Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman scoring the music. Also, the makers of the film have roped in Hollywood stunt choreographer Kenny Bates. He is famous for his work in action-heavy flicks including Pearl Harbour, Transformers and Die Hard.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd