Raja The Great teaser: Ravi Teja is in his elements, promises a full-on paisa vasool performance. Watch video

Ravi Teja’s Raja The Great teaser is out and it promises everything that you would have expected from the star’s film. The actor, who is also known as Mass Maharaja, does not take his title lightly. If you thought his massy style has reached its zenith, then you will be shocked the moment you watch the teaser, which has hit written all over it.

In the film, Ravi Teja plays a blind boxer. But don’t dare you take him for granted as his other five senses has the strength to make you blind instead. This is for the first time that Ravi is playing a boxer and a blind man on screen. It seems that the actor has prepped-up really well for his role. In fact, we had noticed how he has undergone tremendous weight loss to look young in Kick 2 but he received some backlash from the audience for it. However, in this film, he looks young but fit and even hot in some sequences.

The film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar who plays Ravi Teja’s mother in the film. She says in the teaser, “My son cannot see the world but the world should see what my son is.”

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Raja The Great will soon hit the theaters.

Ravi Teja has also signed another project with Vikram Srikonda. The film, which is being called Touch Chesi Choodu, is being bankrolled by Nallamalupu Bujji and Vallabhaneni Vamsy under Lakshmi Narsimha Productions banner.

