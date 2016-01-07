‘Raja Garu Gadhi’ sequel or a family drama to be Ohmkar’s next

Ohmkar says his next project will either be the sequel to “Raju Garu Gadhi” or a family drama with a commercial touch. Ohmkar says his next project will either be the sequel to “Raju Garu Gadhi” or a family drama with a commercial touch.

Television anchor-turned-filmmaker Ohmkar says his next project will either be the sequel to last year’s Telugu low-budget blockbuster “Raju Garu Gadhi” or a family drama with a commercial touch.

“I’m ready with the script of ‘Raju Gari Gadhi’ sequel. People in the trade who pocketed heavy profits from the first part, want me to make the sequel. I also have a family drama script and those who’ve read it feel I should go ahead and make it as my next film,” Ohmkar told IANS.

“I’m still deciding between the two projects and I should be able to finalise by this month end,” he said.

Ohmkar is clear that by this summer, he wants to complete his next project.

“I want to have a film ready for release by the end of summer. As soon as I finalise the project by this month, I’ll immediately start the pre-production work,” he said.

Buoyed by the success of horror-comedy “Raju Gari Gadhi”, Ohmkar says he wants to take things slow.

“I don’t want to rush into a project. The success of ‘Raju Gari Gadhi’ has made me a responsible filmmaker. It has become my benchmark and anything I do in future should only supersede it,” he said.

He also said plans are on for remaking “Raju Garu Gadhi” in other languages.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App