R Madhavan takes tips from Aamir Khan to play rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan

After losing a significant amount of weight to play the role of a cop in his blockbuster film Vikram Vedha, Madhavan is currently in the process of gaining back all of the weight for a new project. Madhavan has revealed that he will play a rocket scientist in his next, which is said to be a biopic.

According to reports, the untitled film is based on the life of ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan revealed that his character will be shown in three different ages, between 27 and 75, so he has been piling on weight to play the aged character first and then lose weight to play the younger version of his role. And he has been taking tips from Bollywood’s “perfectionist” Aamir Khan to do so.

“The prep is taking me through different age groups, shapes and sizes. I have to put on weight to play the character in his older days, and I consulted Aamir for tips. He told me it’s better to do the heavier parts first so that I’m compelled to lose all the weight I put on,” Madhavan told Times of India.

It is worth noting that Aamir Khan had also pulled off a similar feat for his blockbuster film Dangal. He gained about 28 kg to play the old version of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and lost most of it to play younger Mahavir.

Madhavan, meanwhile, did not reveal more details about the upcoming biopic on the controversial scientist, except that he was more “excited than other films in his career.” Nambi was accused of espionage in his otherwise illustrious career. He was arrested in 1994 on the charges of security leak in the ISRO. However, the CBI dropped the charges against him and he was also acquitted by the Supreme Court later.

On the work front, Madhavan is also currently busy shooting for Telugu film Savyasachi, which has Naga Chaitanya in the lead role.

