Kangana Ranaut’s Queen Tamil remake shelved, confirms Tamannaah

Tamannaah confirms that the remake of hit Bollywood film Queen in Tamil has been shelved. Tamannaah confirms that the remake of hit Bollywood film Queen in Tamil has been shelved.

Tamannaah, who was last seen in Devi directed by AL Vijay alongside Prabhu Deva and Sonu Sood, is all set to make an impression on the audience as Avanthika in Baahubali: The Conclusion. The star, who has been promoting the film with co-stars Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and director SS Rajamouli recently confirmed that the highly speculated Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut starrer-Queen, has been shelved.

In an interview to Mid-Day, Tamannaah said, “We were supposed to do that film, but it’s not happening anymore. The reason is unknown to me, but I know it’s shelved.”

After the success of Queen in Bollywood, fans were excited to see Tamannaah in the shoes of the vivacious Kangana. However, for reasons unknown, the project will not happen. But the star’s signing spree didn’t stop with this project. She will be seen in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s production Pon Ondru Kanden, which is a remake of Telugu sleeper hit Pelli Choopulu starring Vikram Deverakonda and Ritu Varma. The film, helmed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, was appreciated by the critics and the audience.

Also read | Sketch first look: Is Chiyaan Vikram playing the role of a local goon? See pics

The Baahubali star will also be seen in Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming movie Sketch directed by Vijay Chander. Its first look poster and motion posters were released recently. Yet another film that she will be seen in is T R Silambarasan’s Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan. Interestingly, Tamannaah’s role falls in love with one of Simbu’s character who is about 60 years old. We must say the actor has an interesting line up of films this year.

In the meanwhile, the magnum opus Baahubali – The Conclusion will hit the big screens on April 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd