Queen remake: When Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Parul Yadav and Manjima Mohan share their life’s unforgettable moment

Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen is being remade in four different languages. While Kajal Aggarwal is shooting for the Tamil version and Tamannaah Bhatia for the Telugu remake, Parul Yadav and Manjima Mohan are shooting for the film in Kannada and Malayalam, respectively. The four actors, who are shooting for their films in France, today got together under one roof to share their experiences with their fans. The actors went live on Facebook to talk about the things they share in common and how the same script is being treated differently by each one of them depending on their own sensibilities.

While they spoke about their favorite place, food, the nicest thing about France and how they are trying to get the language and accent right, they were fierce when they spoke about harassment while answering one of the follower’s question.

One of the fans asked all four of them if they have done something out of the box or cool in their lives.

Kajal Aggarwal started the conversation and said, “I have beaten up a guy on the street. I punched him on the face and said, ‘Aankhen hai ki button dikhta nahi hai, theek se nahi chal sakte.’ It’s different that I got the firing of my life for indulging in such activities but I really felt for the justice of women I had to punch the guy.”

Manjima Mohan quipped, “I slapped a man when I was in college. I had to hear a lot from my parents because they thought he would do something. Recently, I went to an audio launch and I can’t even say what the guy did. So, I turned back and said ‘one more time you touch me and I will slap your face.’ I think that is how we have been brought up to react if something wrong happens. Initially, I was scared but now I react to everything.”

Kajal added, “It is very important as a woman to stand up for ourselves. I am not giving any feminist speech here. But if you believe in doing something that’s for your own right and standing up for yourself, there is no harm in that. You should be fearless about it.”

Amid the serious discussion, Tamannaah Bhatia, on a lighter note, spoke about sitting on a carousel and how she had never done it before.

But the boldest answer came from Parul Yadav, who said, “The reason why I am doing this film is that I connect to the climax so much. Rani’s character dumps him in such a dignified manner. She doesn’t show him down but elevates herself, which I have done personally in my life and I can so much relate to it. For me, that is something I have done. She did not fight, she did not do anything. No revenge, just move on.”

The actors explained the meaning of their respective film titles. Kajal said that Paris Paris is suitable because her character’s nickname is Paris and she finds herself while on her solo honeymoon in Paris. Parul explains that her character goes through the process of metamorphosis wherein she transforms from a caterpillar to a butterfly and finds herself on the trip.

Tamannaah added that the beauty of the film is the fact that all four of the actors, when they discuss, they discover so much about the film and the character. “Each one of us are giving different contributions to the film,” said the Baahubali actor.

