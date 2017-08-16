Gippy Grewal on PVC Subedar Joginder Singh biopic: It’s a massive responsibility to play this national hero

Gippy Grewal will shed 25 kgs to play Subedar Joginder Singh. Gippy Grewal will shed 25 kgs to play Subedar Joginder Singh.

Biopics seem to be the flavour of the season. And while filmmakers are trying their best to explore the life of unsung heroes from various fields, Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal is all set to take on a project to shed light on the life of war hero and Param Vir Chakra recipient Subedar Joginder Singh. On Independence Day, the makers announced the biopic, which will showcase Gippy in a never-seen-before avatar.

Gippy, known for films like Manje Bistre and Carry on Jatta, will reportedly be gaining and losing weight for the role. Talking about the biopic, Gippy told indianexpress.com, “I wasn’t even aware of this son of our soil till I was offered the biopic. The script moved me. After the first narration, I decided to read up on him because I felt embarrassed that I didn’t know anything about this national hero, who hails from Punjab. After reading all the information about him, I was determined to do the film. It’s a challenging role — to begin with, I have to lose 10 kilos and then gain 25 kilos to look the part. Also, it’s history that we’re delving into, so, we have to be doubly careful about the facts and the way we present it. It’s a massive responsibility to blend in the right amount of emotions, especially because of the current state of affairs in the sub-continent.”

The film, which will highlight the situation at the borders and the sacrifices made by our soldiers, is against the backdrop of the 1962 Sino-Indian war. The biopic also gains significance as it comes during the Doklam standoff between India and China.

Subedar Joginder Singh fought bravely against the Chinese forces at Tongpen La in Bum La axis in October 1962. Joginder Singh commanded a platoon of 20 soldiers to form the guards of IB Ridge and Twin Peaks during the war. He single-handedly killed more than 50 Chinese men before getting captured and later succumbing to his injuries in Chinese custody.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd