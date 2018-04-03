Punjabi remake of Singham starring Parmish Verma to release in 2019

The Punjabi remake of Bollywood blockbuster Singham will hit the screens in 2019. The Punjabi remake of Bollywood blockbuster Singham will hit the screens in 2019.

Singham, which was first made in the southern film industry, followed by Bollywood, is now set to get a Punjabi remake with Parmish Verma in the lead role. It will release next year. Ajay Devgn, who starred in the Hindi version of the film, made the announcement on his birthday on Monday. He is presenting the Punjabi film, which is being produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

“Punjab da sher (Tiger of Punjab) Parmish Verma, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak,” Ajay tweeted. Parmish, who will play the title role, is known for singing Punjabi numbers like “Gaal ni kadni” and “Shada”.

Parmish took to his Instagram and shared the same poster. “Mere layi bahut maan wali gal hai, south te Bollywood wich blockbuster hit film ‘Singham’ di Punjabi remake with mainu Singham play karan da mauka mil rea hai. (It is an honour that I am getting to star in the Punjabi remake of Bollywood and south industry’s blockbuster hit ‘Singham’).

“Main Waheguru da shukana karna chahunda haan. Apni family te har ik fan, supporter nu mubarak deni chahunda haan. (I would like to thank Waheguru, my family and all my fans).” The Hindi version of Singham is directed by Rohit Shetty. The story followed an honest and valiant police officer named Bajirao Singham (Ajay), who fights against injustice. The blockbuster Singham franchise in Bollywood is inspired by the Tamil film Singam starring Suriya and Anushka Shetty in the roles. The success of the film led to its several remakes in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and now Punjabi.

The Hindi version of the film featured Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead in the first instalment while Kareena Kapoor Khan lead the second instalment of the franchise titled Singham Returns.

