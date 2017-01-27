Punjabi audiences’ appetite has increased: Sarvann director

Karan Gulliani, the Sarvann director is delighted with the appreciation the film is getting. Karan Gulliani, the Sarvann director is delighted with the appreciation the film is getting.

Karaan Guliani, whose directorial debut Punjabi film Sarvann is running in theatres since past few weeks, says with the film he tried “something different” and is happy that people are appreciating his work.

He feels the appetite of the Punjabi audiences has increased. Sarvann, co-produced by actress Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra under their home banner Purple Pebble Pictures, released on January 13. It features Amrinder Gill in the lead.

“Amrinder is a wonderful human being as well as extremely professional. He is well received and loved unconditionally by the audiences. People love his simplicity on screen as well as in person,” Guliani said in a statement.

“We tried something different and we are appreciated for our efforts to take Punjabi cinema to another level. In fact, you can say, Punjabi audiences’ appetite has increased, now people want to see more of good cinema rather than tried and tested storylines,” he added.

Guliani said the film is doing “decent at box office”. “The expectations were very high from it. I guess the reason could be cold wave. I recently met many people in Punjab, in the evening people didn’t come out because of cold weather.”

“However, the film is still running in Punjab despite other films that released this week. That shows the film is somehow collecting money, so theatres decided to run it in the third week also,” he added.

The Punjabi film also features Simi Chahal, Ranjit Bawa, Sardar Sohi and Binnu Dhillon.