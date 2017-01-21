Punjab quota violence: Two more DSPs to face action

Amid the call for agitation by Jat bodies over quota issue, the Haryana government on Friday announced the start of disciplinary proceedings against two more deputy superintendents of police indicted by the Prakash Singh Committee for their alleged negligence in handling violence during the Jat quota stir. A spokesperson said consequent upon consideration of their replies to the show cause notice issued to the then DSPs, Sunil Kumar of Sonepat and Sukhbir Singh of Rohtak, the government has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings for imposition of penalty against them. The two officers will continue to remain suspended. The government has decided to chargesheet two more DSPs — Amit Dahiya and Rajbir Singh — for their alleged negligence in handling the violence.