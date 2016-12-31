Punjab orders mandatory screening of Punjabi movies in multiplexes

Punjab Arts Council chairperson Satinder Satti said the Punjab department of Home has issued an official notification for daily show of Punjabi movie in multiplexes across Punjab. In a recent meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Satti, it was decided that one show of Punjabi film would be mandatory in multiplexes across Punjab.

Watch what else is making news:

Satti had assured then that a notification will be issued before the year ends by the Punjab government in this regard. On whether it will be mandatory for Chandigarh multiplexes will become clearer soon, added Satti. In July, the efforts were paid off and entertainment tax of Punjabi movies was withdrawn. “I had two important agendas – one entertainment tax and the other to secure one show of Punjabi film at least in cinemas. I had been pushing it in Vidhan Sabha,” said Satti, who had been holding meetings with the Punjab government for the past one month.

“It’s a law now. I am personally making sure that the notification reaches all DCs and SSPs across Punjab so that from next week, the shows are assured. Following this, we will work on timings and other modalities,” said Satti.