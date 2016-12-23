Priyanka Chopra works in the US during day, in India at night: Deepshikha Deshmukh

Deepshikha Deshmukh opens up on working with Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra in Sarvann. Deepshikha Deshmukh opens up on working with Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra in Sarvann.

Deepshikha Deshmukh, the producer of Sarabjit and a new Punjabi film Sarvann, is on cloud nine with the news of Sarabjit being nominated for the Oscars. She is the daughter of Vashu Bhagnani and the film marked her and brother Jackky Bhagnani’s debut as a producer.

Dangal Movie Review

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, the producer couldn’t stop gushing about her experience working with Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu in Sarvann. Deepshikha said, “Initially I was a little worried about how the film would work out knowing Priyanka was almost never in the country and was busy with all her international projects. Just as we started working on the film, I was pleasantly surprised to see the way Priyanka managed her work. She used to work on her projects there (USA) in the day time and would take calls on decisions which we needed to take here, at night. She is a thorough professional.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

She also told us a few secrets about Madhu Chopra. She said, “Madhuji is a total sweetheart, she is so successful and yet she will not forget to ask you if you’ve had your khaana (meal) or not, she works very closely with all.”

Deepshikha also told us that one thing she learned from Madhu and Priyanka Chopra, “Priyanka has this ability to get out of her actor personality and become a producer and can take the most difficult decisions quite easily. For Sarvann, she made sure that the film’s actors remain more on public radar than she does.

*Drum roll* So proud to announce @PurplePebblePic‘s debut Punjabi film ‘Sarvann’ Coming this December! Watch this space for more! #Sarvann pic.twitter.com/muJQAErwmj — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 11, 2016

She gives proper guidance and decompartmentalizes her thoughts, actions and emotions. Madhuji has taught me to be grounded just as my dad (Vashu Bhagnani) always has. It was a great experience to work on this film. And we are planning to release the film on Lohri, January 13, 2017. A day of celebration for the whole of Punjab.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd