Priyanka Chopra to produce first Sikkimese film, Pahuna

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra is riding high on a wave of success. The Bajirao Mastani actor has a production house Purple Pebble Pictures and in association with Sikkim Tourism ministry, she launched the first Sikkimese film Pahuna on Friday.

Pahuna is a story about the love, strength and courage of three Nepali children who get separated from their parents while fleeing the Maoist agitation from Nepal. The entire cast and many of the technicians are from Sikkim.

“This is a genre that I have always been very excited about and I am glad that I am in a position today to do something meaningful in this space. We are honoured that the local government have extended their support to Pahuna,” Priyanka Chopra said in a statement.

Priyanka Chopra’s production house had produced two regional films before this, a Punjabi film Sarvann and and a Marathi film Ventilator that also starring Ashutosh Gowarikar. The production on the film has already begun

Priyanka Chopra’s international commitments are keeping her away from Bollywood. Recently there were rumours that she will be reuniting with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the third time but nothing has been confirmed.

There were rumours that her TV show Quantico has gone down in term of ratings and that she recieved a pay cut for her television show, but her representatives who manage her foreign affairs have informed indianexpress.com otherwise.

Priyanka Chopra will soon make her Hollywood debut in Baywatch.

