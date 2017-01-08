Sarvann’s song Dishaheen: Priyanka Chopra explains what makes it her favourite. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra is sticking to producing regional films. Her next project is Punjabi film Sarvann. Priyanka Chopra is sticking to producing regional films. Her next project is Punjabi film Sarvann.

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra might be missing from India, but she knows how to keep the buzz alive around her projects in her home country. A few days ago she announced that the next project under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures will be Punjabi film Sarvann, starring Amrinder Gill in a never-seen-before avatar, along with Ranjit Bawa and Simi Chahal. While her fans await the release of Sarvann, Priyanka has shared her favourite track titled “Dishaheen”, from the film on Twitter which was released recently.

Priyanka had earlier produced a Marathi film titled Ventilator and a Bhojpuri film titled Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi. In her third production Sarvann, famous Punjabi actor Amrinder Gill will be seen as a completely helpless man, who now has no one but God to trust for basic welfare and minimum needs.

Priyanka, who aims at supporting the best of regional cinema, is also set to bankroll a Nepalese-Sikkimese film titled Paua, which means guest. According to a recent report Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra announced her next production, which revolves around how parents get separated from their children during socio-political crisis.

While sharing the song from Sarvann, Priyanka wrote, “1 of my fav songs from #Sarvann, Love the lyrics:Asi Dishaheen Nadan Parinde,We r directionless,innocent birds #jan13.”

Priyanka is set to present at the Golden Globe Awards, and her fans cannot wait to see how the Bajirao Mastani actress is going to rock this platform too, just like her previous appearances. In 2016, she received the honour of presenting at the Oscars, Billboard Music Awards and Emmy Awards.

