WATCH| Priyamani ties the knot in a hush-hush ceremony

South Indian actor Priyamani got hitched to boyfriend Mustufa Raj on Wednesday in Bengaluru. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at the registrar office and are reportedly planning to throw a grand reception for family and friends on August 24 at a hotel in Bengaluru. Priyamani has acted in several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi movies. The actor has won accolades for her work in regional cinema and is also a recipient of the National Film Award for her 2007 Tamil film Paruthiveeran.

Ahead of the wedding, the couple had a gala sangeet ceremony with their near and dear ones in attendance. A sneak peek into the lavish ceremony was shared by Priyamani’s actor-friend Parul Yadav. The actor posted two photos on her Twitter handle where she is seen posing with the newly-weds. Parul captioned the images, “Had a blast last night at @priyamani6 @mustufaraj Sangeet party…!!”

Priyamani broke the news of her engagement to her fans last year in May. She posted an adorable click from the ceremony and wrote, “Happy to announce that Mustufa Raj and I got engaged on Friday the 27th at a close and private function at home!” About her marriage, the actor told IANS in an earlier interview, “We opted for registered marriage because we are from different religions. It’s simpler if we register our marriage instead of going the traditional way. It was a decision taken with each other’s consent, and it was the right thing to do.”

Also, being a professional that she is, Priyamani will not be taking a break from work post marriage. She made it clear days back that she will return to work after two days of her wedding. “I plan to return to work two days after my marriage. I’m not taking a break because I have two films lined up,” she said.

Who is Mustufa Raj?

Priyamani’s husband Mustufa Raj is a leading industrialist from Mumbai. He is the man behind the popular Celebrity Cricket League (CCL). Besides CCL, Mustafa Raj also owns multiple businesses across India.

