Tiyaan teaser out: Prithviraj Sukumaran promises yet another stunning performance. Watch video

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajit Sukumaran are stunning in this Tiyaan teaser. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajit Sukumaran are stunning in this Tiyaan teaser.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much awaited film Tiyaan teaser is out. The teaser starts with the famous Punjabi idiom, ‘Jaako raakhe saayiyaan maar sake na koi’, which instantly gives you goosebumps. We see Indrajit Sukumaran is hurt and facing danger but we, as audience, don’t know what it is. However, the moment Prithviraj enters, he takes over the scene. Also, Prithviraj sports two different looks in the film — while he is old in one, he is young in the other. However, Prithviraj’s intense look stays irrespective of what age he is portraying. The Sukumaran brothers have worked together a lot of times before. Their best remembered films are Classmates, Amar Akbar Anthony among others and this film looks like a treat for fans as well.

Watch it here:

In the film, Prithviraj plays the character of Aslan Muhammed and Indrajit plays Pattabhiraman. Apart from them, the film also stars Murali Gopy who is playing Remakant Mahashay. Ever since the first look of the characters was out, audiences were waiting to know more about it. Even the teaser has worked only as an appetiser and left us asking for more.

Also read | Prithviraj Sukumaran says he is considered a mature actor, so he plays characters that traverse time

The upcoming movie also stars Padmapriya as Vasundhara Devi opposite Murali’s character, apart from Ananya Nair, Shine Tom Chacko and Paris Laxmi, who also appear in significant roles in the film. Produced by Haneef Mohammed, Tiyaan is a big budget Malayalam movie and has been directed by debutant Jiyen Krishnakumar. It has been written by Murali Gopy. The film is set to hit the screens this Eid.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd