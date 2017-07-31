Prabhudheva’s Tamil costume drama Gulebakavali gets face-lift after Baahubali

Prabhudeva and Hansika Motwane to share screen space in Gulebakavali. Prabhudeva and Hansika Motwane to share screen space in Gulebakavali.

Gulebakavali, a lavish costume drama featuring Prabhudheva and Hansika Motwane has undergone a budget enhancement, just to keep up with the standard set by Baahubali. After the spectacular success of S.S. Rajamouli’s two-part spectacle, all costume dramas in the country have a new benchmark to live up to.

Director Kalyan S’s team for Gulebakavali is trying to ensure that the film has at least some scenes spectacular enough to compare with Bahubali. “Even if we get 10 to 15 minutes of footage that is comparable with ‘Baahubali’, we are happy,” Prabhudheva said, adding that Baahubali is a game-changer for costume dramas.

“The level of acceptability for the costume drama has changed. In ‘Gulebakavali’, we are spending close to three months on the special effects to make sure audiences don’t feel cheated,” he said.

Full of praise for Rajamouli, Prabhudheva added: “I’ve known him for years. He has always been a path-breaker. I did his ‘Rowdy Rathod’ in Hindi. I’d love to work with him in the near future.

Apart from this Kalyan S directorial, Prabhudeva would be starring in a silent thriller film, Mercury. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker took to Twitter recently and unveiled the first look of the film.

Recently, in an interview, the actor expressed his wish to choreograph South superstar Chiranjeevi, who made his comeback with Khaidi 150 this year. Prabhu said, “Chiranjeevi is one of the best dancers in the country and it would be fun to work with him.”

Meanwhile, Prabhu has his hands full with directorial and acting projects.

