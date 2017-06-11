Prabhudheva begins work on Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja. See photo

Prabhudheva and the film Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja’s composer Harris Jayaraj are off to London to work on the tunes. Prabhudheva and the film Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja’s composer Harris Jayaraj are off to London to work on the tunes.

Actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva on Sunday said he is travelling to London to commence work on his upcoming Tamil film “Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja”, starring Vishal and Karthi in the lead. “To London with Harris (Jayaraj) for ‘Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja’,” Prabhudheva tweeted. Prabhudheva and the film’s composer Harris Jayaraj are off to London to work on the tunes.

With this project, the “Rowdy Rathore” filmmaker returns to direction in Tamil filmdom after six years. The film, written by late writer-director K. Subash, also stars Sayyeshaa. Prabhudheva had told IANS earlier that he would like to dedicate the film to Subash. Prabhudheva then said he would like to dedicate his upcoming Tamil directorial Karuppu Raja Vella Raja, which stars Karthi and Vishal in the lead, to the film’s late writer and his friend K. Subhash. The film marks Prabhudheva’s return to the role of director in Tamil filmdom after six years.

“When I met him last year, he told me he wasn’t sure if he would be around to see the film. I told him everything is going to be alright. Unfortunately, he left us even before we could start the project. I would like to dedicate this film to him,” Prabhudheva had said.

To London with Harris for karupu raja vellai raja pic.twitter.com/iBGM4szPqJ — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) June 10, 2017

Subash is known for directing the 1990 Vijayakanth-starrer “Sathriyan”, and even penned the script for the Shah Rukh Khan’s “Chennai Express”. Talking about the project, Prabhudheva earlier clarified that there’s no racial connotation in the title. “The title is not about colour, but a war between non-violence and violence. While Karthi plays an out-and-out entertaining character, you will see Vishal play a slightly different shade. It’s about two friends with two contrasting characters, like Viru and Jai in Sholay, but our film is even more entertaining,” he said.

