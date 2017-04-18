Prabhas to make Bollywood debut after Baahubali 2? Here’s the actor’s answer

Baahubali 2 star Prabhas is not ready to reveal anything about his Bollywood debut. Baahubali 2 star Prabhas is not ready to reveal anything about his Bollywood debut.

Baahubali 2 is a bandwagon that everyone wants to get on. The epic which is heading to its conclusion is not just the most-awaited film in India at present, it is also something of an obsession. Its cast is also enjoying the unbelievable media and public interest at present. From ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas to ‘Bhallaladeva’ Rana Daggubati, the cast is being asked about their future plans. Now, while Rana is already an established name in Bollywood, Prabhas is yet to make his Bollywood debut. The million-dollar question is, does Prabhas have Bollywood in his sight?

DNA reported that Karan Johar, who is presenting Baahubali 2 in Hindi, is trying his best to persuade Prabhas to make his Bollywood debut in his production. The report said that the project is in the works and details will be revealed once Baahubali 2 is out. Given the fact that the film’s Baahubali is a sensation across India, his Bollywood debut will not only help Prabhas’ career but Karan’s business interests too. However, Prabhas is yet to say yes. In fact, recently indianexpress.com met Prabhas and posed the same question. The affable actor tried his best to dodge the question, preferring to just smile in answer. However, when pressed, Prabhas told us, “One day I will answer that question.” In other words, Prabhas is not saying never but is not ready to reveal anything as of now.

Instead, the actor has signed a new Telugu film after giving almost five years of his life to Baahubali. Sources close to the industry revealed that the yet-to-be-titled project will be a multilingual film (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi) and will be made on a whopping budget of over Rs 150 crore.

