Prabhas takes a break from Baahubali 2 fever, holidays in US before Saaho shoot begins. Here are all the deets

Prabhas will start shooting for Saaho in the second or the third week of June. Prabhas will start shooting for Saaho in the second or the third week of June.

The new heartthrob of the nation Prabhas aka Amarendra Baahubali gave almost five years of his life to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion. Now that his efforts are being paid off well and the film has brought a hurricane at the world box office, the actor is at peace and has put on his rest mode. To celebrate his success and to get away with the hangover of the Baahubali fever, the actor has taken off to the US before he starts filming for his next trilingual film – Saaho.

According to an HT report, the 37-year-old actor is on a month long vacation in the US and is expected to get back to the country only in the first week of June. After returning, Prabhas will return infront of the cameras as he will start filming his next, Saaho in the second or the third week of the next month. While we await to see some pictures of the dashing actor from the US, we also know that he might be on a spree to shed a few kilos which he gained to get into the look of a king in Baahubali 2.

Also read | Prabhas on Baahubali 2: If not Baahubali, I would have liked to play Kattappa or Sivagami

Catering to Prabhas’s pan-India popularity post the SS Rajamouli magnum opus, the makers of Saaho have decided to release the film in three languages – Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. But the title of the film will remain the same across all the versions.

Filmmaker Sujeeth will be directing the film, which will be produced by UV Creations. Music composer trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa will be scoring the tunes for this mega-budget film. R Madhi will crank the camera and renowned art director Sabu Cyril will lend his expertise to the project. The teaser of the film is already out. The makers decided to film it ahead of Baahubali 2 release to cash in on the popularity of the latest blockbuster.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd