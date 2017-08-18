Prabhas starts work on Saaho, his first movie after Baahubali

Prabhas starts to shoot for Saaho, his upcoming trilingual film. Prabhas starts to shoot for Saaho, his upcoming trilingual film.

Prabhas, who is currently working on his next trilingual project Saaho, took to Facebook to share his happiness about starting work on his new project. He wrote, “Its Shoot Time…. Almost after 4 and half years of Baahubali journey, excited to enter a new action world called Saaho…” The first look of the film had released much earlier, and Prabhas looks completely different in this urban action caper. Now, he is donning the grease paint to start work on something that is not Baahubali. It must be quite an experience for the actor, who lived and breathed his characters in SS Rajamouli film.

Recently, the female lead of the film was also confirmed to be Shraddha Kapoor. The official Facebook page of the film had expressed their happiness in welcoming the young actor on board and wrote, “We are happy to announce that the gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor is officially on board. A warm welcome to her from the team SAAHO.”

Shraddha, who is currently looking forward to the release of her much-anticipated movie Haseena, is also excited to start work on this film. She took to Twitter to express her joy about this new project and wrote, “So so excited to be a part of the ‘Saaho’ team & to be working with Prabhas!!! Woohoo.”

This would be Prabhas’s first non-dubbed film in Hindi and the makers are thrilled about this. Producers (Vamsi and Pramod) of UV Creations said, “Saaho is Prabhas’s first film being shot in Hindi and so it’s very special for all of us. It is a highly ambitious project and there will be some really high-octane action scenes in the film.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd