Prabhas has shed his bearded look from Baahubali. Is this for his next film Saaho? See viral photo

Prabhas gained a lot of popularity post SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali. And when his fans were dying to know more about his next big film Saaho, Prabhas went on a vacation to the US. Now he is back and will soon begin the shooting of his upcoming film. A few days ago we found his new pictures after he got a haircut. But his latest pic which has gone viral, might just shock many. As much as he experimented while playing Amarandra and Mahendra Baahubali, he is set to do the same in Saaho too. Yes, Prabhas has gone clean-shaven!

Prabhas’ US holiday was his much needed break after he committed five years for Baahubali. Now, a new picture of the the actor is doing the rounds of the internet, which looks like it was clicked in an aircraft. We cannot thank Prabhas’ huge fan club who have shared his new look. Prabhas is surely looking unrecognisable. The Telugu star has taken off his beard look and has gone clean shaven. Though it isn’t confirmed whether this is his look from Saaho, but it is definitely an experiment from his side.

See Prabhas’ no-beard new look here:

Saaho will be a trilingual big budget action film in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Keeny Bates, renowned stunt choreographer has been bought on board for this action flick. The film’s teaser was attached with Baahubali: The Conclusion and it garnered a huge response.

Prabhas had to gain a lot of weight to play Amarendra Baahubali. He was reportedly more than 100 kilos while playing this iconic role. Now to prepare for Saaho, he is shedding all that and seemingly losing most of the weight he gained for Baahubali. He was also spotted recently in a uber-cool hairstyle with stylist Aalim Hakim.

Also see Prabhas look post hair cut:

Saaho will be directed by Sujeeth. Reportedly, the actor will give his voice even for the Hindi version. While the makers have roped in Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh to play the antagonist, they are yet to finalise the remaining cast and crew. The shooting is expected to begin in July.

If reports are to be believed, Saaho might reunite the Baahubali pair – Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. Speculations claim that Anushka, who played Devasena in Baahubali has been approached for Saaho too. However, we await any confirmation on the same.

