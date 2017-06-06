Prabhas and SS Rajamouli planning another splendid cinematic experience. Will it be under Karan Johar’s banner?

Prabhas and SS Rajamouli are all set to join hands for another big project. Prabhas and SS Rajamouli are all set to join hands for another big project.

Prabhas and SS Rajamouli are a hit actor-director jodi. The duo has given the Indian cinema one of its cult works, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. But this is not the only masterpiece which has the names of these two talented men behind its humongous success. Earlier, in 2005, the Telugu action drama Chhatrapati too witnessed coming together of Prabhas and SS Rajamouli and became a superhit. You must be wondering why are we going back in the history of their tie-ups. Well, if reports are to be believed, this director-actor pairing might be teaming up again to create yet another box office storm.

According to a DNA report, Prabhas is teaming up with Rajamouli for a new project. A source close to the development told DNA, “Prabhas is now busy with Saaho which goes on floors soon. After that, talks are on for a film with Rajamouli. Both of them are currently discussing ideas and although nothing has been finalised, it will be happening soon.” Once things work out between Prabhas and Rajamouli, the ace director will start working on the script of the film. This comes when speculations were already rife that Karan Johar was planning to launch Prabhas in Bollywood full throttle, and Rajamouli was to direct it. So does that mean this will be the same project with KJo? Karan and Rajamouli also had a closed door meeting after the release of Baahubali 2 sometime back, where the two filmmakers discussed the possibilities of a future project together.

Prabhas, while talking about director Rajamouli once said, “How much ever I talk about Rajamouli sir will be less. To call him a genius is an understatement. He doesn’t only have a powerful vision but also knows of ways and means to make that come to life.” When the actor who is now the heartthrob of the nation was asked about his Bollywood debut, said, “There is no immediate plan but it will be quite interesting. Working with Rajamouli and Karan is home ground for me now having worked with them for such a long time.”

Karan Johar during his live chat with Alia Bhatt on his birthday recently, expressed his desire of working with Rajamouli. Now, if we connect the threads, we can definitely expect this project to witness the teaming up of these three big names for yet another splendid cinematic experience.

