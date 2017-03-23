Power Paandi is about embracing love and positivity: Dhanush

Dhanush said as a child he would often imitate Raj Kiran’s style so it was a dream come true to finally direct him. Dhanush said as a child he would often imitate Raj Kiran’s style so it was a dream come true to finally direct him.

Actor-producer Dhanush, who is making his debut as a director in Power Paandi, says the upcoming movie is all about embracing love and positivity. “In life, there is good, evil, love and hatred. What we desire, choose, and need to pursue is in our hands. ‘Power Paandi’ is about the outcome of embracing love, peacefulness, and positivity around us,” Dhanush told reporters here.

Raj Kiran plays the titular character in Power Paandi and Danush said he has been a fan of the actor since he starred in his father Kasthuri Raja’s directorial debut in 1991 movie En Raasavin Manasule. “Balu Mahendra sir used to say that a movie will demand and grab whatever it needs; a film that fails to do so will not come out well. In this movie, Raj Kiran sir’s child-like innocence did that job. It all started with my father’s directorial debut ‘En Raasavin Manasile’ which starred Raj Kiran sir as the lead. The film provided a significant break to my dad in the industry and (improved) our family’s economic condition. He was my superhero then.”

Dhanush, 33, said as a child he would often imitate Kiran’s style so it was a dream come true to finally direct him. “When I approached him for ‘Power Paandi,’ he accepted it even without reading the script.” Actor-filmmaker Revathi also plays a crucial role in the movie and Dhanush said he was stunned with her power-packed performance. “Revathi madam is a legend, and I have seen young actresses set her performance as a benchmark. I was curious to see the magic she will bring in front of the camera. Just an hour into the shoot, she stunned me with her performance. The filmmaker in her imbibed everything effortlessly. She is an asset to the movie.”

Revathi, on her part, said she had a sense of satisfaction despite her limited screen presence in Power Paandi. “In the last ten years, I have taken up acting projects only in two Tamil films: ‘Amma Kanakku’ and ‘Power Paandi,’ both for Dhanush. At this age, I cannot expect screen presence throughout the film. Though my role has limited screen time, I had a sense of satisfaction when Dhanush narrated my role in ‘Power Paandi’.”

The music of the film is composed by Sean Roldan and Dhanush is happy that they could create a soulful score. “I wanted to use the sounds of indigenous instruments like ‘Thavil’ and ‘Nathaswaram,’ and luckily Sean Roldan was also in the same mindset. Sean comes from a family of Carnatic legacy. His knowledge of music is extensive. He is a real blessing to this film, and his music is the soul of ‘Power Paandi’,” Dhanush said.

Produced by Dhanush’s home banner Wunderbar Films, Power Paandi stars Chaya Singh, Prasanna, Vidyu Raman and Robo Shankar in pivotal roles. The movie, which is slated to release on April 14, also features special cameos from Dhanush, Madonna Sebastian, and filmmaker Gautham Menon.

