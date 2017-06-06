Polished my comic skills working on Ami Thumi: Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh said, “This is my first full-length comedy film. I haven’t laughed so much on a film set. It was insanely funny. I genuinely enjoyed every minute on the sets.” Adivi Sesh said, “This is my first full-length comedy film. I haven’t laughed so much on a film set. It was insanely funny. I genuinely enjoyed every minute on the sets.”

Actor Adivi Sesh, who thoroughly enjoyed shooting for Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s forthcoming Telugu screwball comedy Ami Thumi, says the experience helped him polish his comic skills. “This is my first full-length comedy film. I haven’t laughed so much on a film set. It was insanely funny. I genuinely enjoyed every minute on the sets,” Sesh told IANS.

Sharing screen space with Srinivas Avasarla and Vennela Kishore, known for their comic roles, helped Sesh get better at comedy, he said. “It was so much fun working with them,” he said.

“Srinivas has a quirky sense of humour. Sometimes when he cracks a joke, you instantly burst out laughing. On some occasions, you realise what he said and laugh much later. He’s not just a funny person but an intelligent actor too. Thanks to Srini and Kishore, my comic skills were polished, and I know it will come handy in the future,” Sesh added.

The film marks the first-time collaboration of Sesh and Indraganti.On working with the director, he said: “I really liked his working style. When he approached me, he came with a full bound script and a character sketch.” “You don’t get to see such things in Telugu cinema. When I saw that he was so prepared, I told myself I was going to work with a bunch of professionals on top of their game. Naturally, I didn’t want to miss that opportunity.” The film, slated for release on Friday, also stars Eesha and Aditi Myakal.

