Honour killing, say police: Woman held for killing daughter, father on the run

THE POLICE have arrested a woman, Laxmi, for allegedly killing her daughter Jyoti (15). The father Uday Chand (55), an autorickshaw driver, is on the run, the police said. The duo had drugged their two teenage daughters, Jyoti and Priti (16), as they suspected that both of them had boyfriends and “were going astray.” The girls were given some intoxicant in their food and later thrown into the Sidhwan canal according to Priti, who survived, told.

Laxmi (50) was sent to two days’ police custody while Uday Chand, an autorickshaw driver, is yet to be arrested. The family was living on Barewal Road in a rented accommodation. Devinder Sharma, SHO, PAU, said, “The mother has confessed to her crime and said that their daughters were going astray due to which they took this step. Hence, the mother did not regret the crime she has committed.” The couple has a minor son, who is living with relatives as no one is at home.

“Priti, on her own, came out of the Sidhwan canal in the wee hours of February 28 as she was in her senses and the influence of intoxicant was less on her. The location is near gate number 8 of PAU. She was in civil hospital by 6 am,” said the SHO. Jyoti, however, drowned as she had lost consciousness. Her body was fished out and cremated after post-mortem. Drowning was the main cause of death and the viscera report will confirm the exact cause, said the SHO.

Both girls had reached home late in the evening on February 27 due to which the suspicion of their parents grew even more, said the police. Based on the statement of Priti, an FIR with charges of murder and attempt to murder was lodged against Laxmi and Uday Chand. Both were served some food by their father on the night of February 27 after which they fell unconscious. In the early hours of February 28, they were thrown into the canal. Priti was admitted to hospital by passersby.

Initially, Priti told the police that she was a beggar and fell into the canal. But later, when she was counselled, she said her parents had thrown her as well as her younger sister into the canal. A search was launched and Jyoti’s body was found. Priti was sent to Nari Niketan Thursday.