Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai says he isn’t her husband, just father to her children. Read her post here

Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai has requested her fans to stop asking her when she would get back together with the superstar who has been married to Anna Lezhneva for four years now. The actor, who was married to Pawan for around three years before has quashed rumours and hopes of her fans who have been wanting to see her get back together with Pawan. She wrote on Facebook, that for once and all she is shutting any sort of hopes her fans have from her.

She mentioned that Pawan is connected to her family only as a father to her daughters but there is nothing beyond that. While she has been receiving fans notes on why she should mend fences and get back together with Pawan, she writes, “Since four years, I have been receiving several social media messages, letters asking why I am not with Pawan Kalyan. I have clarified my stand a lot of times, still the fans have not understood what I want to say. So, for once and all, I am posting my reason on Facebook, hoping you all will understand.”

She continued, “We are just friends. We cannot become husband-wife once again. You will have to understand this truth.”

The two supposedly had an affair when they both met on the sets of Badri, which was one of the big hits in Pawan’s early career. For now, Pawan is married to Anna and the two have a son together.

However, this post too received some sad messages from the fans who have been constantly wanting the two to get back together. While many did support the actor’s decision.

