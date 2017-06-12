Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Junior NTR mourn the loss of Dr. C Narayana Reddy

C Narayana Reddy, a veteran Telugu poet passed away at the age of 86 in Hyderabad. C Narayana Reddy, a veteran Telugu poet passed away at the age of 86 in Hyderabad.

After the demise of the eminent Telugu poet, writer, and lyricist C. Narayana Reddy in Hyderabad. The Telugu film industry is in shock and mourning the loss of the late 85-year-old poet. From Pawan Kalyan to Rana Daggubati, many A-listers of the South film industry have expressed how a vacuum has been left by Narayana Reddy’s death. Junior NTR took to Twitter and wrote, “ఇది తెలుగు పాట మూగబోయిన వేళ! Dr.C.Narayana Reddy garu’s contribution to Telugu language is peerless.This is a void that cannot be filled.”

Pawan Kalyan wrote a long note in which he expressed how C. Narayana Reddy’s work has inspired him as an actor and a human being. Some excerpts of the letter read, “Beloved child of Telugu arts, Jnanpith awardee doctor Narayana Reddy’s death is a loss that’s beyond repair. We cannot describe the man in words who got a poetic status to Telugu songs. I was much inspired by him when I read his work and heard about his stories from directors and people around me. Awards like Padmashri, Padmabhushan, and others just added to his incredible work. On this occasion, I offer my condolences to his family. I wish his soul rests in peace.”

Actor Sumanth wrote, “RIP #NarayanaReddy garu🙏 He was a friend of grandfather’s. Feel privileged 2 have conversed with him several times. Condolences 2 his family.” While Rana Daggubati wrote about the poet that his loss is a night for Telugu industry which is never going to end.

ఇది తెలుగు పాట మూగబోయిన వేళ! Dr.C.Narayana Reddy garu’s contribution to Telugu language is peerless.This is a void that cannot be filled — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 12, 2017

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼thank you for your brilliance. Deepest condolences to the family. http://t.co/g7uwiJijVa — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) June 12, 2017

“నెలవంక తొంగి చూసింది అనేపాట మాకు అందించి నెల తిరక్కముందే తెర మరుగైన నిండు పౌర్ణమి సి నారె గారికి మా అశ్రునివాళి”…Teja and team NRNM — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) June 12, 2017

Narayana Reddy died in Hyderabad on Monday, following prolonged illness, family sources said. Famous as ‘Cinare’ in literary circle, the Jnanpith awardee breathed his last at Care Hospital. Many of his literary works are considered a landmark in Telugu literature and won him many honours. His death plunged the Telugu literary world and film industry into gloom.

