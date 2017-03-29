Pawan Kalyan fans beat up TV anchor for giving Katamarayudu three stars, watch video

Pawan Kalyan fans manhandled a Television news anchor for giving bad reviews for Katamarayudu. Pawan Kalyan fans manhandled a Television news anchor for giving bad reviews for Katamarayudu.

The fans of Power star Pawan Kalyan are a force to reckon with. While fans of Bollywood stars (cue the famous Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs vs Salman Khan fan clubs rivalries) play out their love and hatred on social media, fans down south are not afraid to take it out in the real world. Recently, two fans of Pawan Kalyan assaulted a TV anchor for giving Katamarayudu ‘poor rating’ of three out of five. Katamarayudu released last Friday amid serious fan hysteria and after Pawan’s last film Sardar Gabbar Singh was said to be a disappointment.

The fans had been invited by Mana TV studio, a local Telugu channel, to participate in a discussion on Katamarayudu. After the discussion finished, the two approached the anchor and questioned him regarding the rating. They then manhandled him and even tried to destroy the studio property. Before the crew of the channel got the situation under control, they trashed the sets and even broke water bottles. The entire episode has been captured on camera and the video has been going viral ever since.

Check what happened when a News Anchor gave bad reviews for Katamarayudu

Katamarayudu, a remake of Ajith’s film Veeram, has been doing stupendous business at the box office despite getting mixed reviews from critics. The film keeps Pawan’s massive fanbase in mind as it portrays him as a hot-headed village chief from the Rayalaseema region. The film focusses on the famous faction genre that Telugu cinema has often tried its hands on.

However, this is not the face-off that Pawan Kalyan’s fans are at present dealing with. They are also having a Twitter spat with Ram Gopal Varma after he slammed Katamarayudu. RGV had tweeted close to film’s release, “Making film in 30cr selling at 100cr taking in pocket 70cr n enjoying daughters’ bday is no less than Nero playing Fidel when Rome burning… His lafoot outward fans distracting him from realising his real strength is inward fans who don’t shout and throw paper in theatres.” RGV, never one to mince his words, also wrote, “His fans 3 to 5 followers including family members won’t take one rupee out of pocket but have opinions on crores of losses of others… I heard Hollywood’s Disney,Fox nd Miramax are desperate to sign him after seeing KR but he only wants to power himself with the Sena of Jana.”

In their answer, Pawan Kalyan fans started #RIPRGV hashtag. Varma was ready with his answer, “Just now his fans association president told reason why even fans not watching is becos they are saving money to watch BB2 multiple times.” In a hard to decipher tweet, he also wrote, “Illiterate sheep not realising I died 3 births back n now it’s my ghost which is alive n ghosts can’t die bcos they live forever in death😎.”

