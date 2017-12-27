Parul Yadav and Ramesh Arvind have a ball shooting for Butterfly. See video

Parul Yadav on the sets of Butterfly. Parul Yadav on the sets of Butterfly.

What happens on the sets of a film? Chaos, a lot of work and fun as well. It looks like the same on the sets of the Kannada film Butterfly. The makers of the Kannada version have released a behind the scenes video and it looks like the crew had a blast. The film stars Parul Yadav and is helmed by Ramesh Aravind. Produced by Mediente, it is the first time in Indian cinema history that a single film is remade simultaneously in four languages. The Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions star Kajal Agarwal, Tammannah Bhatia and Manjima Mohan, respectively.

Shot in several locations in France, the cast and crew spent around 40 days in the country. In the video, Parul, who is also co-producing the film, talks about shooting in the freezing conditions. “It was difficult to even say my lines,” the actress admits. Ramesh Aravind also talks about the effort behind the film. “We had a workshop, Parul and I where we used to discuss every dialogue. She had so many dialogues and we discussed each one of them. At the end, she wasn’t Parul, she was Parvathy,” says Ramesh. We also get to see a few beautiful shots of the crew working their way around France and of course, the Eiffel Tower.

Butterfly has music by Amit Trivedi, who is composing for all the four films. Incidentally, Amit is also the original composer.

Watch the video:

The crew recently completed their France schedule and the film is expected to hit the theaters in May 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd