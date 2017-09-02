Paisa Vasool actor Balakrishna hits out at Amitabh Bachchan for rejecting his film in ‘fear’

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has accepted to play an important role in Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has accepted to play an important role in Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Actor Balakrishna has hit out at Bollywood titan Amitabh Bachchan for turning down a key role in his next film as apparently he was worried about the possibility of ensuing problems. Balakrishna revealed that he and director Krishna Vamsi met Amitabh in Mumbai for the film titled Rythu.

“We went to Mumbai to meet him for this film. It was an important and good role. Although he didn’t directly turn us down, he said that problems could arise, which was complete escapism,” Balakrishna told Deccan Chronicle.

He also noted that Rythu was a film based on the plight of the farmers, one of the pressing issues facing the country. He added that the film won’t happen unless Amitabh agrees to come aboard.

Amitabh, meanwhile, has accepted to play an important role in Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.The mega-budget film starring, Megastar Chiranjeevi, in the titular role, is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

According to reports, Amitabh will be playing the role of Chiranjeevi’s mentor in the film.

The same report suggested that when Balakrishna was asked for his reaction on Amitabh doing Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, the actor evaded the question with a laugh. Balakrishna’s latest film Paise Vasool was released on Friday. The Puri Jagannadh film has received mixed reviews from critics. The film, starring Shriya Saran as the female lead, is expected to become a box office hit.

