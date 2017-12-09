Opening ceremony of International Film Festival of Kerala 2017

Renowned Bengali film maker Aparna Sen released Radhika C. Nair’s book on Madhabi Mukherjee by handing over the first copy to actor Sheela. Photo source by KSCA Renowned Bengali film maker Aparna Sen released Radhika C. Nair’s book on Madhabi Mukherjee by handing over the first copy to actor Sheela. Photo source by KSCA

The 22nd edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) was inaugurated in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Popular film celebrities from across the country including Bengali actor Madhabi Mukherjee and South Indian actor Prakash Raj were in attendance. International filmmaker Marco Mueller, who was also one the members of the jury, was present at the opening ceremony.

The organisers of IFFK had done away with the celebrations as a mark of respect to those who have been affected and lost lives due to the disaster caused by cyclone Ockhi. The film festival was launched by lighting candles as a tribute to the victims of the cyclone. However, the event was marked by some striking remarks about filmmakers and creative people facing stiff opposition from fringe groups.

Speaking at the IFFK, actor Prakash Raj claimed the freedom of expression in the country was under threat. He also suggested that artists had the responsibility to voice their opinions without any fear or favour.

Filmmaker Marco Mueller gave the first copy of the festival bulletin to director KP Kumaran at the event. Marco is a member of jury, which also comprises eminent film personalities like Columbian actor Merlin Moreno, French editor Mary Stephen and African Film Critic Aboubakar Sanogo among others.

Chadian Minister for Culture Mahamat Saleh Haroun was also honoured at the opening ceremony by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

The International Film Festival of Kerala began with Lebanese-French filmmaker Ziad Doueiri’s The Insult.

The week-long film festival will showcase 65 films from 190 countries. The festival will screen films from 20 categories and the competition section includes 14 films of which 2 are Malayalam. The fest will come to an end on December 15.

