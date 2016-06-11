‘Okka Ammayi Thappa’ mints Rs 1.3 crore on opening day

Sundeep Kishan-starrer Telugu romantic thriller “Okka Ammayi Thappa” minted Rs 1.3 crore on the first day in cinemas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Sundeep Kishan-starrer Telugu romantic thriller “Okka Ammayi Thappa” minted Rs 1.3 crore on the first day in cinemas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“Despite mixed reviews and very strong criticism, the film managed to collect Rs 1.3 crore on its release day. The pre-release buzz helped in raking in good numbers,” trade analyst Trinath told IANS.

Directed by Rajasimha Tadinada, the film largely unfolds on a flyover. It also stars Nithya Menen and Marathi actor Ravi Kishan.

Produced by Anji Reddy, the film has music by Mickey J. Meyer.

