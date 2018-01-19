Marathi film Nude gets A certificate from CBFC, without any cuts

Marathi film Nude gets an A certificate from CBFC. Marathi film Nude gets an A certificate from CBFC.

Marathi film Nude, which was dropped from the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), has received A certificate from the CBFC, without any cuts. The director of the film, Ravi Jadhav, took to Twitter to thank the special jury team of the Central Board of Film Certification, presided by actor Vidya Balan, for their support.

“Our film ‘Nude’ received an ‘A’ certificate without any cuts! The entire CBFC special jury team headed by Mrs Vidya Balan gave us a standing ovation! Thank you everyone for your kind support,” Jadhav wrote.

The film, which depicts the struggle of a woman secretly working as a nude model in Mumbai, was pulled out from the Indian Panorama section of the 48th edition of the film festival, which was held in Goa last year in November. The exclusion of Nude, along with Malayalam film S Durga days before IIFI’s opening, had created an uproar after the I & B Ministry overruled the festival jury’s decision of screening the movies at the Panorama.

Our film ‘Nude’ received an ‘A’ certificate without any cuts!!! The entire CBFC special jury team headed by Mrs. Vidya Balan gave us a standing ovation!!! Thank you everyone for your kind support 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/OAF5QwRF3T — Ravi Jadhav (@meranamravi) January 18, 2018

Later, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is also the chairman of Entertainment Society of Goa, the nodal agency to host the IFFI, had said Nude was rejected as they did not have the clearance from the censor board.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s “S Durga” was also not screened at the film festival even after getting a favourable verdict from the Kerala High Court as the CBFC asked the producers to resubmit the movie for certification.

