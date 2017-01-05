Not sure if Sairat is being remade in Hindi: Director Nagraj Manjule

Nagraj Manjule gave Indian film industry it’s biggest sleeper hit Sairat last year. Nagraj Manjule gave Indian film industry it’s biggest sleeper hit Sairat last year.

Nagraj Manjule, the man who gave Indian film industry it’s biggest sleeper hit Sairat last year, expressed uncertainty over the film’s proposed remake in Hindi. The director said he was not sure if it is being remade in Hindi and he had no knowledge about the same.

Said Nagraj, “I don’t know if it is being remade. Pakka nahi hai abhi tak kuch.(Nothing is sure as yet).”

The director however admitted that he would want to see the movie coming out in as many languages as possible. “I would be happy to see it being remade in other languages as well, “said Nagraj.

Speculations are rife that Karan Johar, in association with Zee, will roll out the Hindi version of Sairat and the same will mark the debut of Sridevi’s elder daughter, Jhanvi Kapoor.

Karan Johar lauded Sairat. But if reports are to be believed, Karan seems to have loved the film a li’l more than others and has apparently bought the remake rights of the film too. Karan Johar lauded Sairat. But if reports are to be believed, Karan seems to have loved the film a li’l more than others and has apparently bought the remake rights of the film too.

When asked whether he would like to direct the Hindi one, if it is ever made, Nagraj said, “No. I am done with Sairat now.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Nagraj was talking at the Aamir Khan’s Satyamev Jayate Water Cup 2017. The director was commissioned by Aamir to direct an inspirational short video featuring villagers and celebrities that showcased how the goals of water cup were enforced in villages. Talking about the video, Nagraj said, “I was motivated to direct the video because of the cause associated with it. Aamir Khan and team are doing an admiration worthy job by making Maharashtra drought free. Therefore when this offer came to me, I was excited to take up the same.”

Talking about directing the short video, Nagraj said, “It is a first for me. But I enjoyed the process. The idea was Aamir’s and we discussed how to ho about it. They liked the ideas I suggested and we started the shoot. It was great shooting with the villagers who are not actors.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd