Nivin Pauly film Sahavu set for a Vishu release

Sakhavu is Nivin Pauly’s next release, and is highly anticipated by fans. Mostly because it has a great star cast – Nivin Pauly will be seen in a full-fledged role after Jacobinte Swargarajyam and Aishwarya Rajessh who rose to fame in Kollywood with her performance in Kaaka Muttai and debuted in the Malayalam film industry with Jomonte Suvisheshangal starring Dulquar Salman. The film is written and directed by Sidhartha Siva.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 15, which happens to be the Vishu weekend. The Premam star has had a great run in the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu, so with this release, he will be locking horns not just with other Malayalam films set to be released the same weekend but also a few Tamil films.

Sakhavu was also initially in the news damaging the Kottayam Medical College premises while shooting. Its producer had however denied the reports. The crew of Sakhavu finished the shoot late in February and Nivin had taken to his Facebook page to share the same.

Coincidentally, Dulquar Salman and Fahadh Fasil are also looking forward to the release of their films Comrade in America and Role Models. Nivin, Fahadh and Dulquar had acted together in one of the most popular movies Bangalore Days, directed by Anjali Menon.

Also, Nivin who was looking forward to the release his next movie titled, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela directed by Althaf Salim, who also helmed Premam under his own banner this Vishu, has decided to push the release date to May or June.

