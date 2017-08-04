Nivin Pauly as Kayamkulam Kochunni in never-seen-before avatar, see photo

Rosshan Andrrews’ next directorial outing Kayamkulam Kochunni is inspired by the legendary real life thief Rosshan Andrrews’ next directorial outing Kayamkulam Kochunni is inspired by the legendary real life thief

Filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews’ next directorial outing Kayamkulam Kochunni with Mollywood star Nivin Pauly has already generated a lot of interest among movie goers. The director on Friday unveiled the character sketch of Nivin, showing the actor in a never-seen-before avatar.

With short crop, handlebar moustache and beefed up physique, Nivin is all set to redefine his onscreen image. Nivin’s made a career in the Malayalam film industry mostly doing romantic, comedy and family drama movies. But, of late the choice of his films indicates that he has been making real efforts to break the mould.

Rosshan’s upcoming film is inspired by the legendary real life thief Kayamkulam Kochunni. The 19-century thief stole from the haves and gave it to the have-nots. The upcoming film will narrate Kochunni’s Robin Hood-like adventures and also focus on other details in his life that inspired him to do the things he did.

The film is expected to start rolling as soon as Nivin wraps up his portions in Geetu Mohandas’ project Moothon.

And the shooting is said to take place in Kayamkulam and Sri Lanka. The actor will also undergo training in Kerala’s traditional martial arts Kalaripayattu. Bobby and Sanjay has penned the script and Amala Paul will be playing the female lead.

Nivin is awaiting the release of his Tamil film Richie and its post-production work is on the verge of completion. His another film, Hey Jude, in which he shares screen space with Trisha went on the floors recently. He will also be seen romancing Nayanthara in Love, Action, Drama, which will mark the directorial debut of Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Nivin recently announced a big-ticket film, which has been titled Kairali. It marks cinematographer Jomon T. John’s directorial debut and it is based on the mysterious disappearance of MV Kairali.

