Can’t wait to see audiences reaction to my work: Nigel Akkara

Leaving his days in jail behind, actor Nigel Akkara is looking forward to firmly establishing his footprint on the celluloid.

The actor, having already given a good account of himself in Muktodhara, a film inspired by eminent danseuse Alakananda Roy whom he had met in 2007 in jail, is now anxious to know audience reaction to two of his latest films Virus and Ekti Galpo Naa.

Nigel, an alumnus of a reputed city college suffered a torrid time when he was put behind bars in early 2000 on criminal charges later dismissed by the court. He was released from prison in 2009.

“I had done big banner films like Rajkahini and Yoddha after Muktodhara happened in 2012 which was inspired by my mother (Alakananda Ray’s) mission to change the lives of people like me,” Nigel told PTI here.

In Virus, the actor said, he enacted a character who thinks he is afflicted with HIV and wishes to spread the same among people in society.

“It is actually a virus of mind, a psychological thriller about the virus affecting modern day urbanite’s minds,” he explained.

In Ekti Galpo Naa, he said he portrayed a hallucinating character who lives in an imaginary world and refuses to come out of the cocoon.

Nigel is grateful to Alakananda Roy who gave him his first break in the dance-drama Valmiki Pratibha by correctional home inmates in 2007 and ever since he considers her as his Maa.

“My tryst with acting was made possible by Maa. She said you would inspire others,” Nigel said going back to his journey from Muktodhara in 2012 by Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay-Nandita Roy inspired by Alokananda and then IG Prisons B D Sharma.

