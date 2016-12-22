NFAI adds unfinished films of Ritwik Ghatak to its collection

NFAI here has acquired three unfinished films of the acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak. NFAI here has acquired three unfinished films of the acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak.

The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) here has acquired three unfinished films of the acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak.

“Made between 1959 and 1968, these three Bengali films by Ghatak are unfinished. These footages were acquired from the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, Government of West Bengal, with active cooperation from the Ritwik Ghatak Memorial Trust,” NFAI said in a release today.

These films are “Kato Ajanare” (1959, 8 reels), “Bangar Banga Darshan” (1963, 4 reels) and “Ranger Ghulam” (1968, 3 reels).

This apart, in 2016 NFAI’s acquisitions included a booklet of Ghatak’s film “Titash Ekti Nadir Naam” (1973), photographs of filmstar-turned politician Jayalalitha in the film “Shehzadi Mumtaz” (1977), photographs of one of the first sound films made in Marathi, “Sant Tukaram” (1932), poster of Amitabh Bachchan’s unreleased film “Zamanat” and photographs and press clippings of the first Assamese film “Joymati” (1935).

In all, 7,500 photographs, 4,000 posters and 2,500 song booklets were added to NFAI collection this year. Prakash Magdum, Director, NFAI, said, “NFAI has almost all of Ghatak’s films and these unfinished works of his filled the gap. We are thankful to Government of West Bengal and Ritwik Ghatak Memorial Trust for facilitating this.”