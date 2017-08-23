New Spyder stills highlight Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss’ working style

Mahesh Babu and director AR Murugadoss on the sets of Spyder. Mahesh Babu and director AR Murugadoss on the sets of Spyder.

Spyder, starring Mahesh Baby and Rakul Preet, is one of the anticipated movies of this year. The AR Murugadoss directorial is expected to release around Ayudha pooja, and now with the working stills from the sets, we can’t wait to see what AR Murugadoss has worked on for his fans this time. In the stills, we can see the humble director and actor conversing about something seriously.

There is one still where the two of them are smiling too and a shot of cinematographer Santosh Sivan and AR Murugadoss looking at the screen ready to say cut or action.

The pictures have only increased the excitement of fans who are waiting to see how Mahesh Babu will fare in the Tamil industry as this happens to be his debut film. The teaser of the film has already garnered the attention of film lovers and reports are that the filmmakers have organised an event in Chennai to probably launch the film’s music and trailer.

The music scored by Harris Jayaraj has also got people grooving to his numbers. It has been almost two years since fans of Prince have seen him on the silver screen, so the release of this film is going to be like a mini festival.

In the meanwhile, Mahesh Babu just completed his shooting schedule for Bharat Ane Nenu in Chandigarh.

AR Murugadoss, on the other hand, has already started to work on his next script, the one in which he will work with Ilayathalapathy Vijay. This will be Murugadoss and Vijay’s third project after Thupakki and Kaththi – both blockbuster hits.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd