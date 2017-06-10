Nene Raju Nene Mantri: You met Rana Daggubati, the king of masses. Now meet his queen Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal’s first look from Nene Raju Nene Mantri. Kajal Aggarwal’s first look from Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri — the title itself has made the audience keen to know about the context of the film. Given that it stars Baahubali’s Bhalladeva aka Rana Daggubati, the expectations from the film are higher. The first teaser of the film introducing Rana’s character ensured the buzz was sky high and the blingy ear cuff worn by Rana has surely made a fashion statement but what about the rest of the characters? The makers are slowly and steadily introducing their film’s characters and today, we caught the glimpse of Kajal Aggarwal’s character who introduces herself as ‘Nene Radha, Nene Bharya.’ Going by the look, Kajal seems to be playing an obedient wife who rules over the man who rules the society.

In the teaser shared by Rana, the actor can be heard saying, “I am the one that decides when you will die, and only I can decide when will I die.” He plays a political character called Raja Jogendra.

Interestingly, political drama is not new to Rana. The actor began his career with a somewhat similar subject called Leader, in which he played a student. The film was a hit and got an instant recognition to the actor but post-Baahubali success and fame as Bhallaladeva, Rana has some serious expectations to live up to. While his career in Telugu industry looks unstoppable, Hindi audiences are waiting for him to announce his next project.

Recently during a Twitter chat session, Rana revealed more about Nene Raju Nene Mantri. He wrote that the film is all about “love, lust and power.” Summing up his character in a few words, he said, “Good turns bad and then very very bad.”

Responding to a question as to why the filmmakers decided to rope in Kajal, Rana said, “I didn’t choose her it’s the script that chose the both of us. The right one for the role couldn’t imagine anyone else! (sic).”

Rana also revealed that his next film will be a Tamil film after last year’s Bangalore Naatkal.

