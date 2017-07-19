Nene Raju Nene Mantri: When SS Rajamouli posed with 3D AR motion posters of Rana Daggubati

SS Rajamouli clicks a picture with 3D version of Rana Daggubati. SS Rajamouli clicks a picture with 3D version of Rana Daggubati.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri’s makers have put a lot of thought into how to keep the buzz around the film alive. The makers have built a mobile phone application based on augmented reality (AR) technology that lets the users have an interactive experience with the lead stars Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal. While the fans are excited and have already started to take selfies with their favorite actors, SS Rajamouli too did not lag behind. The director went to a theatre nearby and got a picture of him with Rana and Kajal, and posted it on Twitter.

Rana, thanking the director, posted on Twitter, “The man who made #Bhalladeva standing with the AR of #RadhaJogendra!! Thank you captain for taking the time ;) @ssrajamouli” Well, it is well known that the hysteria around Prabhas and Rana came after their appearances on screen as Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, respectively. The two have been enjoying the success but we are sure they are under pressure to perform better in their upcoming films. While Prabhas is keeping us waiting for his next film Saaho, Rana is going to treat his fans with Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

During a Twitter chat before the trailer launch, Rana spoke about his role in the film. He wrote, “Good turns bad and then very very bad.”

The film will be releasing in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Apart from Rana and Kajal, the audience would also see Navdeep and Ashutosh Rana in Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

The man who made #Bhalladeva standing with the AR of #RadhaJogendra!! Thank you captain for taking the time ;) @ssrajamoulipic.twitter.com/gp6ToWdAg8 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) July 19, 2017

The film is directed by Teja and produced by Rana’s father Suresh Daggubati, CH Bharath Chowdhary and V Kiran Reddy under Suresh Productions and Blue Planet Entertainments. Nene Raju Nene Mantri is scheduled for an August 11 release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd