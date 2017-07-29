Nene Raju Nene Mantri actor Rana Daggubati signs his first international project

Rana Daggubati is now the Asian Brand Ambassador of London Digital Movie & TV Studios. Rana Daggubati is now the Asian Brand Ambassador of London Digital Movie & TV Studios.

Rana Daggubati, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Nene Raju Nene Mantri, is all set to make his international debut in a film produced by The London Digital Movie & TV Studios. Not just that, the Baahubali actor was also appointed the Asian Brand Ambassador of the UK based studio.

Executive producer Bharathi Kommana confirmed the same and said that the details about the rest of the cast and crew will be revealed in September.

The London Digital Movie & TV Studios also announced that they will start work on the project in 2018. The actor is yet to speak about his latest collaboration. Recently, Rana has been experimenting with not just his roles but he has also taken to hosting a chat show in Telugu. The star has gained international fame after playing the role of Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali.

This recent collaboration is yet another feather in his cap. In the meanwhile, Nene Raju Nene Mantri is set to release on August 11 and also stars Kajal Aggarwal as Radha, and Catherine Tresa plays the role of Rani in the film. It is a political thriller, and the trailer of the film has already impressed fans of this young star. Rana’s film will also release in Tamil simultaneously and Rana was recently in Chennai to promote the film.

When speaking about the Tamil version of the film titled, Naan Aanaiyittal, he said, “It’s a very special film for me as it brings memoirs of two of the greatest icons of the film industry who continue to inspire me.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd