Nee Peru Surya: Allu Arjun meets Vishal-Shekhar, begins work on music for his next

Allu Arjun started shooting for Naa Peru Surya. Allu Arjun started shooting for Naa Peru Surya.

If you wonder why Allu Arjun’s films have such a massive reception at the box-office, then one of the reasons for the success can easily be the music of his films. Devi Sri Prasad has always worked wonders for the Stylish Star’s films. No matter what the story is, everyone waits patiently to hear the tracks of Allu Arjun’s film. But this time, the magical duo might not join hands for Arjun’s next Naa Peru Surya. The actor has, reportedly, chosen Bollywood music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravijiani to compose for his upcoming film. Recently, Shekhar shared a picture with Arjun and wrote, “Really good to see you brother man!” with the hashtag of Naa Peru Surya.

Meanwhile, Anu Emmanuel has been finalised as the leading lady of the film. Seen in Telugu films such as Majnu and Kittu Unnadu Jagartha, this is for the first time that Anu would be teaming up with Allu Arjun.

The film will mark the debut of screenwriter Vakkantham Vamsi as a director. He has earlier written stories for successful movies like Kick, Race Gurram, Yevadu and Temper.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel, the film also stars Tamil actors Arjun Sarja and Sarath Kumar in crucial roles. The film will be bankrolled by Lagadapati Sridhar Production. Post Naa Peru Surya, Allu will start work on his debut Tamil movie with director Lingusamy.

Allu Arjun’s last film Duvvada Jagannadham did really well at the box office.

The film, which was directed by Harish Shankar, also starred Pooja Hegde.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd