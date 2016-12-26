Nayanthara-starrer Kolayuthir Kaalam to be shot on 8K resolution

“Getting ready to shoot ‘Kolayuthir Kaalam’ with my new EPIC-W camera. One of the first Indian films shot at 8K resolution,” Nayanthara-starrer Kolayuthir Kaalam’s director Chakri Toleti wrote on his Twitter page. “Getting ready to shoot ‘Kolayuthir Kaalam’ with my new EPIC-W camera. One of the first Indian films shot at 8K resolution,” Nayanthara-starrer Kolayuthir Kaalam’s director Chakri Toleti wrote on his Twitter page.

Nayanthara-starrer upcoming Tamil thriller Kolayuthir Kaalam is to be shot on 8K resolution, making it one of the first Indian films to use the technology. The film is directed by Chakri Toleti who shared the news on Twitter.

8K, a successor of 4K, is the highest ultra high definition (UHD) resolution in digital television and film restoration and is 16 times detailed than any current resolution.

“Getting ready to shoot ‘Kolayuthir Kaalam’ with my new EPIC-W camera. One of the first Indian films shot at 8K resolution,” Toleti wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

Getting ready to shoot #KolayuthirKaalam with my new EPIC-W camera from @RED_Cinema. One of the first Indian films shot @ #8K resolution. pic.twitter.com/YhRIUjqWsT — Chakri Toleti (@ChakriToleti) December 26, 2016

Tipped to be an invasion thriller, the film is said to be loosely based on Hollywood’s recent indie hit, “Rush”.

Nayanthara will play a lead role in the movie. She has signed as many as 10 projects this year. Along with Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, the actor is also gearing up for multiple female-centric roles this year including Aramm, a social drama featuring Nayan as a district collector, and a horror flick Dora in which the actor plays the lead role. Shooting of both the films are underway. She is simultaneously working on four films. The actor also delivered Iru Mugan, opposite Vikram, and Kaashmora, opposite Karthi, which made a decent collection at box office.

Check Nayanthara-starrer Kolayuthir Kaalam’s first look:

The film will be jointly produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Yuvan Shankar Raja, who will also double up as the composer.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd