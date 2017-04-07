Priyanka Chopra’s Ventilator wins three National Film Awards, this is what her mother Madhu Chopra has to say

National Award-winning film Ventilator was produced by Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Production. National Award-winning film Ventilator was produced by Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Production.

Marathi film, Ventilator, won three major National Film Awards in 2017, marking another big win for an already successful actor, Priyanka Chopra. Ventilator was produced under the banner of Purple Pebble Pictures and the film had been Priyanka’s debut project as a producer. It starred Ashutosh Gowariker in the pivotal role along with other major leading Marathi actors. The film went on to win National Award for Best Editing, National Award for Best Sound Mixing and also and also National Award for Best Director for Rajesh Mapuskar.

“Three National Awards for our Marathi film in our debut year is fabulous. We are so very happy that Ventilator has made such a positive impact,” said Madhu Chopra told to indianexpress.com.

Priyanka Chopra, who in the US shooting for her television series Quantico, was not available for comments.

Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures later went on to produce other regional films: a Punjabi film Sarvann, a Bhojpuri film Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, and Nepalese-Sikkimese film Paua. Her production house has been more involved in regional cinematic works than mainstream Bollywood films.

Also read: 64th National Awards: Complete list of National Award 2017 winners

Ventilator is a story of a joint family whose eldest member Gajju Kaka goes into a coma just a few days before Ganesh Chaturthi. He gets a lot of visitors at the hospital, however, none of them is praying for his speedy recovery but for their own personal reasons.

#Baba..My first Marathi song.. Forgive me if there are any mistakes…this one is all heart http://t.co/PIUsukXNyK — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 3, 2016

In Ventilator, Priyanka Chopra had also made her debut as a singer. Subtracting all kinds of melodrama, the song had brought out the true emotions a girl has for her father, the hero who doesn’t have to wear a cape.

Watch: Baba Song (Female Cover) | Ventilator | Priyanka Chopra

The lyrics of the song, Baba, perfectly describe the inexplicable devotion we have for our parent but somehow remain concealed while being occupied with other duties the world impose on you.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd