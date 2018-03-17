Natasaarvabhowma first look unveiled on Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday

Natasaarvabhowma is said to be Puneeth’s 28th film as a leading man. Natasaarvabhowma is said to be Puneeth’s 28th film as a leading man.

Sandalwood’s power star Puneeth Rajkumar is celebrating his birthday on Saturday and the makers of his next film Natasaarvabhowma have unveiled the first look teaser of the film as a birthday gesture. The 51 second video has a dapper Puneeth Rajkumar, amid several cameras and flashlight glare, slowly wearing sunglasses and smiling. Notably, Natasaarvabhowma means the emperor of acting and was a honorary title bestowed upon Puneeth’s father, the legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar whose legacy is celebrated even today.

Natasaarvabhowma is helmed by Pawan Wadeyar and it is produced by Rockline Venkatesh. The film has music by D Imman. The film is said to be Puneeth’s 28th film as a leading man. “I am proud and nervous to do a film with this title. Hopefully, we do a good job. We will definitely strive towards it and the audience are sure to love it,” Puneeth was quoted as saying.

Fondly called as Appu by his fans, Puneeth Rajkumar is one of the A-listers in Kannada cinema. Starting his career in front of the camera as a child, Puneeth’s first leading role came in the 2002 film Appu. The Power Star of Kannada cinema has also won a national award for his performance in 1985 film Bettada Hoovu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd